Oldfather Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.29. 183,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,932. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

