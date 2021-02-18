Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,217. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

