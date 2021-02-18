Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.66. 44,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The stock has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.