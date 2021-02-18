Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 6031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 6,731.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Olin by 41.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 438,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

