Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $109.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

