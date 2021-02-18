Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 million, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.