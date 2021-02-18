Olympus Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Olympus in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.68. Olympus has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

