Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE OMC opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $79.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

