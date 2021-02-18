OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 579 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $694.43 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $717.56 and a 200-day moving average of $745.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

