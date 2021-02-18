OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.