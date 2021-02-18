OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,411,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,045,000 after acquiring an additional 376,174 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,837,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,246,258 shares of company stock valued at $55,203,867 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

