OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in IDEX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 184,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IDEX by 154.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

IEX opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

