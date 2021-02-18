OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.