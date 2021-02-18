OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $833.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $808.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 289.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

