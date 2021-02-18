OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $3.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $139.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $120.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $160.90 million, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $216.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSW. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of OSW traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.12. 6,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 206,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,248,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 161,218 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.