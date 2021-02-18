Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $66,475.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Open Platform

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

