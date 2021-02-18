Opera (OPRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

