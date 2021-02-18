Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stake Boosted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after buying an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 812,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 90.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 736,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 348,909 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 69.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 630,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 257,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 33,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.34 and a beta of 1.06.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

