Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Receives Buy Rating from Aegis

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Aegis in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. National Securities started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.