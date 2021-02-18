Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,922. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $723.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

