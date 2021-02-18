Orchid Price Up 13.1% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001148 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $219.47 million and approximately $42.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00869399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00031114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.90 or 0.05033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017281 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.