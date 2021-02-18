O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Update

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $456.79. 30,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

