Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Shares Up 16.3%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) shot up 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.34. 3,036,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,460,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98.

Get Oriental Culture alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oriental Culture stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Oriental Culture as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual customers of various kinds of collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also offers online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.