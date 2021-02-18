Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,704. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

