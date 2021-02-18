Orion Protocol Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $115.07 million and $11.15 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $6.72 or 0.00012992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.20 or 0.00381182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00078650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00083405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00426548 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00175390 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,120,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

