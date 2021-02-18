Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $13.88. Osprey Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 299,098 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $290,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

