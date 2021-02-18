OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) PT Set at €45.54 by Nord/LB

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) has been given a €45.54 ($53.58) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.44 ($54.63).

OSR opened at €51.28 ($60.33) on Tuesday. OSRAM Licht AG has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($93.44). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.65.

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

