Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

NYSE OC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

