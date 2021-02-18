Ownership Capital B.V. Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.63% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,822,886 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,160.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,052. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,203.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,082.23. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

