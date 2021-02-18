Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) versus Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Critical Survey

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) and Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

This table compares Pactiv Evergreen and Reynolds Consumer Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pactiv Evergreen N/A N/A N/A Reynolds Consumer Products 10.62% 25.37% 8.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pactiv Evergreen and Reynolds Consumer Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pactiv Evergreen $7.12 billion 0.41 $91.00 million $1.84 8.88 Reynolds Consumer Products $3.03 billion 2.02 $225.00 million $1.45 20.14

Reynolds Consumer Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pactiv Evergreen. Pactiv Evergreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reynolds Consumer Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Pactiv Evergreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pactiv Evergreen pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Reynolds Consumer Products pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pactiv Evergreen pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reynolds Consumer Products pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reynolds Consumer Products has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Reynolds Consumer Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pactiv Evergreen and Reynolds Consumer Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pactiv Evergreen 0 3 5 0 2.63 Reynolds Consumer Products 0 1 8 0 2.89

Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus price target of $17.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus price target of $35.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than Pactiv Evergreen.

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats Pactiv Evergreen on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products. The Food Merchandising segment provides clear rigid-display containers, containers for prepared and ready-to-eat food, trays for meat and poultry, and molded fiber cartons. The Beverage Merchandising segment offers cartons for fresh refrigerated beverage products. This segment also provides integrated fresh carton systems, which include printed cartons with high-impact graphics, spouts, and filling machines, as well as fiber-based liquid packaging board and range of paper-based products. It serves full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors. The company, formerly known as Reynolds Group Holdings Limited. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment sells trash and food storage bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong, Hefty Strong Trash Bags, Hefty Renew, and Hefty Slider Bags brands. It offers a suite of indoor and outdoor trash bags and contractor bags, including blue and clear recycling bags, compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the Hefty EnergyBag Program. The Hefty Tableware segment provides disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.