Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sets New 52-Week High at $399.19

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $399.19 and last traded at $396.09, with a volume of 1700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $395.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.14 and a 200 day moving average of $293.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

