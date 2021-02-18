Pamela Thomas-Graham Buys 6,535 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BMBL traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.00. 3,147,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,780,919. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

