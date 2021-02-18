Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 689,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 92,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The stock has a market cap of $140.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

