Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.89

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 44745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMRF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.85.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

