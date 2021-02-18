Paulson & Co. Inc. Sells 315,302 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thryv stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 54,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,634. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

