Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $89.18 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

