Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $331.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycom’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. However, the latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions, which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $402.67.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $391.75 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

