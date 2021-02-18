PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CFO John D. Rainey Sells 5,377 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,646,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

