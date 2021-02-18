Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.22 ($8.60).

PSON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Pearson stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 756 ($9.88). 1,512,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 723.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 619.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.98. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

