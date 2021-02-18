PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%.

In related news, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $27,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,408 in the last 90 days. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

