PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Up 10.2%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.94. 2,685,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,259,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.22.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Insiders have sold 506,100 shares of company stock worth $724,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

