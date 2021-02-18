Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Argus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Argus from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.31.

PTON stock opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,989.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,472,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 717.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

