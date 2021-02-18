Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.00

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.77, with a volume of 2850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.29.

About Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

