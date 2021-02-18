Penta (PNT) Market Cap Hits $4.79 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $828,946.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.00893882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00029580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.44 or 0.05034615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Penta Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.