PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.03. 82,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

