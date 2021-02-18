Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Down 6.1%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 257,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,164,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH)

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

