Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.34

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 71595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 target price on shares of Petrus Resources and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

About Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

