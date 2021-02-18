Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.89. 40,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,748. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,546 shares of company stock worth $2,338,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

