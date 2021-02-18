Pettee Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

