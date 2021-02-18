Phantasma One Day Trading Volume Reaches $734,810.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $734,810.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 80.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,713.18 or 0.99846275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00163056 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,730,094 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

